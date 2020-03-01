VIVUS (VVUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) will announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VVUS opened at $1.83 on Friday. VIVUS has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $19.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

