Veeva Systems (VEEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 2020 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $599,350.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,617.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,419. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

