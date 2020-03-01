VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 30th total of 356,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE EGY opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.44. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

EGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

