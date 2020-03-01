Toople (LON:TOOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Toople PLC (LON:TOOP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 71996000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

In related news, insider Richard Horsman sold 41,666,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £416,666.80 ($548,101.55).

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company provides cloud-based business phone services; business broadband; business mobile and SIM services; and calls and lines services. It also offers white label services, which gives wholesalers access to proprietary platform to connect with carriers; and billing services.

