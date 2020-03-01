Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 251.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.