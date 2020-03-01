The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) rose 6.4% on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $13.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Rubicon Project traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, approximately 1,988,826 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,762,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $255,534.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,269.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,217 shares of company stock worth $969,812 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,760,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 183,658 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 744,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $587.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

