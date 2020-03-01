Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $186.80

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 191.20 ($2.52), with a volume of 496254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.20 ($2.52).

STCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Stock Spirits Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 287 ($3.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stock Spirits Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 272.33 ($3.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Stock Spirits Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

About Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

