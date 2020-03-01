Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $236.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

