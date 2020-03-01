Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,884 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $107,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 10,018.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.98. Spotify has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

