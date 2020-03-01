Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.21% of Snap-on worth $112,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

SNA opened at $144.75 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.02 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

