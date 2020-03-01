Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.55

Smartspace Software PLC (LON:SMRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.55 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 49606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Smartspace Software Company Profile (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartspace Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartspace Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.