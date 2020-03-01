Short Interest in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Grows By 6.2%

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 6,490,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 459,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. WillScot has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $19.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

