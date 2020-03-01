Short Interest in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Rises By 7.6%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 30th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 52.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of WTRH opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 334,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waitr by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Waitr by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

