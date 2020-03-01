Short Interest in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Rises By 7.6%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 30th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 52.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.
Shares of WTRH opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.
Waitr Company Profile
Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.
