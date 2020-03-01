Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Declines By 10.9%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55. SCWorx has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.15.
About SCWorx
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.