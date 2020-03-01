Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Declines By 10.9%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55. SCWorx has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

