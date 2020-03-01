Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Drops By 17.5%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 30th total of 52,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $3.05 on Friday. Aware has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 68.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.91% of Aware worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

