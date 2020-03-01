Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Drops By 17.4%

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.36 million, a PE ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $7,535,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AOBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

