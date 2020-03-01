Short Interest in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Grows By 14.3%

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alkermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Alkermes by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Alkermes stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

