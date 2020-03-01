Short Interest in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Drops By 6.1%

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 637,700 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

AKRO stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.