Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Grows By 12.4%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 637,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 30th total of 566,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.15 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $661.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.