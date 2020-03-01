Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

