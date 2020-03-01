Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Up 7.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, 1,230,639 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 918,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.25 million. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 87.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. Seadrill’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seadrill by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,284,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 1,597,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seadrill by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 377,058 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Seadrill by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,663,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 945,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Seadrill by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seadrill by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $514.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

