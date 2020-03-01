SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAGE. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Shares of SAGE opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $193.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.43.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.63% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

