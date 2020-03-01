SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $78.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.96% from the company’s current price.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $69.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.74.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 56.63%. The company’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,814,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 157,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,282,000 after purchasing an additional 398,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after purchasing an additional 618,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

