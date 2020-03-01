Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $27.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sabre by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

