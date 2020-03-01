Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 135.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 5.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $37.44 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

