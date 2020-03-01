RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

RealPage stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.09. RealPage has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 34,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $1,820,118.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,745,379.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,421 shares of company stock valued at $27,651,982 over the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,450,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,215,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,029,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 15.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 234,050 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of RealPage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,727,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after acquiring an additional 644,113 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

