Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QRTEA. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

