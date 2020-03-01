Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $83.50

Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 3005887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.18).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Purplebricks Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $274.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.72.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

