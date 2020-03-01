Profound Medicl (PROF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PROF opened at $13.05 on Friday. Profound Medicl has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PROF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

