Profound Medical (PRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:PRN opened at C$17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $266.79 million and a PE ratio of -9.53. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$27.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.45.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases.

