Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 286.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.13. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $63.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POR shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

