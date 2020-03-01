Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $67.49 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $56.14 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

