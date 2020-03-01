Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 2,730 ($35.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.94 million and a P/E ratio of 58.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,563.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,029.57. Avon Rubber has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,837.85 ($37.33).

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

