PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Critical Analysis

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PAVmed alerts:

This table compares PAVmed and Obalon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 3.30 -$37.38 million N/A N/A

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obalon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -178.32% Obalon Therapeutics -721.61% -203.11% -93.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PAVmed and Obalon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obalon Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

PAVmed currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 792.86%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than PAVmed.

Risk and Volatility

PAVmed has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -4.63, indicating that its share price is 563% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PAVmed beats Obalon Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.