PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $39.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

PAGS opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

