Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.00

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 8752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

About Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies Plc develops and sells cyber-security software products to blue-chip enterprises in defense, telecommunications, and the financial services sectors in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Management, a solution to separate people from passwords; Privileged Task Management, a solution that allows SysAdmins to delegate multi-step tasks without human error; Privileged Session Management, a solution that enables security managers to record, store, and playback activities that take place across their hybrid-cloud infrastructures; and Privileged Behaviour Management, a module that creates a series of base lines to measure user actions.

