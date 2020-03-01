NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 954.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.16.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

