Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 15,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Nordson by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 120,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $18,567,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $180.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,077 shares of company stock worth $7,005,698. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

