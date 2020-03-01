Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STIM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

