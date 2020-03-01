NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded by First Analysis to Strong-Buy

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. First Analysis’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price. First Analysis also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $28.33 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.03.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,885,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

