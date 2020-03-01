National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 30th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NWLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.45. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $872.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.87.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.