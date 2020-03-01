Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €260.00 by UBS Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €260.00 ($302.33) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEURV. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €246.93 ($287.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

