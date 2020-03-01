M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

NYSE WWW opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

