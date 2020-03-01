M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.62.

WLK opened at $55.87 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

