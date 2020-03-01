M&T Bank Corp Takes $245,000 Position in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,077,238.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,378,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $120,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.