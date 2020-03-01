M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 80,491 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SERV stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

