M&T Bank Corp Purchases 487 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

