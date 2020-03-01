M&T Bank Corp Invests $250,000 in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 219,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $7,911,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 147,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,523,668.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $41,432,785.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $353,786.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,126,394.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,929 shares of company stock valued at $25,327,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.68 million, a P/E ratio of 187.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

