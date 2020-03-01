M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $5,093,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $209,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 53.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 110.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 218,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 114,838 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

