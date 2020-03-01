M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 455.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174,787 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,417 shares of company stock worth $889,115 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

